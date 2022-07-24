MadameNoire Featured Video

DaniLeigh is all healed and ready to tell her side of what happened during her rocky relationship with DaBaby.

On July 22, the “Yellow Bone” singer dropped her long-awaited EP My Side, an achy breaky R&B project that revisits some of the viral disputes she had with former boyfriend DaBaby. On the 7-track EP, Leigh spills the tea about that intense public argument she and the rapper had back in November 2021 on Instagram live. She also opens up about that hectic bowling alley brawl between her brother and the “Bop” hitmaker.

The dancer and choreographer has been promoting the new project on social media all week, and the star enlisted a bit of help from her adorable daughter Velour, whom she shares with DaBaby.

On Instagram, the 27-year-old artist posted a sweet montage that captured a few tender moments from her pregnancy. The cute clip also featured throwback photos of her daughter as a newborn.

In the caption, the singer wrote:

“#MySide is officially out 🥲🤍 LINK IN BIO … I hope u guys love the 7 songs I poured my heart out to gracefully.”

Leigh reportedly welcomed Velour in August 2021.

DaniLeigh opens up about motherhood & her difficult relationship with DaBaby During an interview with iHeartRadio’s Angie Martinez in May, DaniLeigh opened up about her motherhood journey and some of the ups and downs she endured with DaBaby. While reflecting on their public Instagram spat, the “Easy” crooner revealed that she was going through a “very bad time” in her life when the incident occurred.

“It was very triggering, very sad,” the singer explained. “I wish it didn’t happen because I don’t want my baby to see that later on in life.”

Play

The songwriter continued, “But she’ll grow to be her own person and to be able to take things in.” When asked how she would explain the intense video to her daughter in the future, Leigh, whose real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel, said it would depend “on the type of person she grows up to be.” “The only responsibility I have is to raise her to be a strong woman. She’ll feel how she feels, she’s her own person. I feel like the project is closure for me to just move on for my next chapter in life and just focus on having fun and being a mom and living life in a positive light,” the mother of one added. You can listen to DaniLeigh’s new single “Dead To Me” below.

Play

