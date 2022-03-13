MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyrese is still mourning the loss of his mother, Pricilla Murray, who died on Feb. 14, after she was hospitalized with severe pneumonia and COVID-19 complications.

Following the tragic incident, a slew of celebrities sent their condolences to the Fast & Furious star including Snoop Dogg and The Rock among other big Hollywood names. Now, it appears as though disgraced singer R. Kelly has sent his sympathies to the singer turned actor from jail.

On Mar. 12, Tyrese, 43, shared a text message he received from the R&B icon, who’s currently serving time for his highly publicized sex trafficking case. The message read:

“From R.Kelly To Tyrese Hey Lil Bro My Condolences To You About Mom… She Is In A Better Place With My Mom & They Both Smiling Down On Us.. I Pray For You & Keep It Going On Love. I know it a lot having to deal with this in the limelight but keep ya head up ~Rob~.”

The comments were turned off, preventing fans from replying to the post, but the actor addressed the message in his caption telling his 15. 3 million followers that he “broke down in his trailer ” after receiving the text from Kelly.

“Took me 45 mins to recover love you Kellz damn he is on the inside and still took time to get Condolences out to me and my family… Love you Kellz… No comments needed,” Tyrese wrote. The “Sweet Lady” crooner then admitted that he wished he could “sneak a ProTools rig and mic” in the singer’s cell so that he could “unload” all of his musical ideas.

“Cause I know you don’t write all of your hits have been freestyled off the top…… But that’s just me…. R&B King!” he added.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, on Sept. 27, the Grammy-award-winning singer was found guilty on all nine counts within his contentious sex trafficking and racketeering case. Kelly was convicted with one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act related to the star’s transportation and coercion of two women including a minor. The 54-year-old’s final hearing is set for May 4, 2022, where he potentially faces 10 years to life in prison, however, Kelly and his legal team are working to overturn his conviction. In February, U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly granted the Chicago native a two-week extension to file his appeal paperwork, after he reportedly fell ill with COVID-19.

Additionally, Kelly faces a separate federal court trial in Illinois where he has been charged with child pornography and obstruction, but the court case, which was originally set for April 2020, has now been pushed back to August 1, 2022, due to the pandemic. Kelly’s case in Illinois will most likely center around the graphic sex tapes he allegedly made with three minors, court documents revealed.

