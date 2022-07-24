MadameNoire Featured Video

Nudists are a lot like the wind: just because you don’t see them, doesn’t mean they ain’t there. In fact, they’re everywhere. The American Association for Nude Recreation (yes, that’s a thing) says that over 52 million people enjoy their clothing-optional events each year. It turns out that if you hate the restrictive feeling of clothing on your body, you’re far from alone. And, you might enjoy some physical and mental health benefits from spending more time in your au naturel state. The Journal of Happiness Studies shows that the naturist lifestyle can improve one’s self-esteem and lead to overall better life satisfaction. Now, you’re probably not going to start showing up to the grocery store donning just a pair of earrings, but, you can get in your naked time at these great nude beaches around the country and the world.

North Baker Beach, San Francisco

Next time you’re in the Bay Area and need a refreshing break from the packed streets of San Francisco, give yourself (all of yourself) some fresh air at Baker Beach. This beach stretches for miles and offers views of the Golden Gate Bridge (offering those drivers a view right back) with a backdrop of dramatic cliffs. It’s well known that the further you walk north from the parking area, the less clothes you see. There are some great hiking trails nearby as well, so it’s the perfect place to get out of your sweaty clothes after a big trek.

Black’s Beach, San Diego

San Diego, California is known for some of the most beautiful beaches — and nude beaches — and if you visit its clothing-optional beach, Black’s Beach, you can see another of God’s beautiful gifts: the human figure. Visitors will need to make their way down some slightly perilous bluffs to get to this secluded region, so even if you aren’t bringing clothes, do be sure to bring good walking shoes.

Wreck Beach, Vancouver, Canada

Wreck Beaches stretches for nearly five miles and is the largest nudist beach in North America. Just a 15-minute drive from downtown Vancouver, it’s the ideal place to literally and figuratively strip away the materialism of the city and convene with others who enjoy that naturist lifestyle. But, let it be known that if you’re looking for a spot to bare it all privately, this is not the place – it’s actually one of the busiest beaches in Vancouver.

Couples Tower Isle, Jamaica

If you’re willing to book a flight to one of the most stunning locations to wear your birthday suit, don’t miss Couples Tower Isle. This is an all-inclusive resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica that does require clothing in the primary area. However, the resort has a private island off the mainland with a plunge pool, swim-up bar and restaurant, all of which visitors can enjoy nude. If the idea of sitting on the whitest of sand overlooking the clearest of waters with the sun hitting every inch of your skin sounds nice, do not skip this spot.

Secret Cove, Nevada

Secret Cove is located in the Lake Tahoe portion of Nevada and overlooks the crystal clear blue waters of this popular lake. It’s less of a beach and more of a few sandy patches at the bottom of gorgeous boulders, but it’s so breathtaking it deserves a spot on our best nude beaches list. Here you’ll find visitors sprawled out on the rock formations soaking in the sun, wearing nothing but a smile. This is another spot that will require shoes with good grip as you’ll need to trek down the cliffs a bit to get to the secluded clothing-free section.

Little Beach, Maui, Hawaii

Hawaii and its islands are known for two things: being the place of non-white rule and…a no-clothes rule. Okay that last part is only true in some areas, one of them being pristine Little Beach, situated near Makena State Park on the island of Maui. Note to travelers: public nudity is not technically allowed in Maui, but locals have deemed Little Beach the unspoken exception to the rule so bare it all at your own risk).

RELATED CONTENT: Flo Milli Shows How To Rock A Birthday Suit Even If It’s Not Your Birthday