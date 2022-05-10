MadameNoire Featured Video

Grey’s Anatomy ain’t got nothing on Jesse’s Anatomy.

Jesse Williams is currently starring in Take Me Out, a Broadway production about a biracial baseball player who reveals that he’s gay during the height of his career. The provocativeness of the play isn’t evident in the story line, but audience members quickly learned why they had to lock away their phones in lockers during the two-hour and 15 minute show. Photos recently hit the internet of Williams starring in scenes fully nude, letting his manhood hang causing our jaws to hit the floor.

During a visit to Watch What Happens Live!, Williams said he wasn’t concerned about his Grey’s Anatomy co-stars seeing him in his birthday suit.

“I wasn’t nervous for them to see me,” he said. “I didn’t know Ellen [Pompeo] or Debbie [Allen] were coming and I’ve learned in my first few weeks with production that I don’t want to know.”

He added, “Everybody makes such a big deal,” Williams stated. “It’s a body. Once you see it you realize it’s whatever.”

Co-star Patrick J. Adams said he was nervous about ticket buyers being upset that they had to put their phones away before the show, which is showing at the Hayes Theater.

“We were all a little unsure if it would work and were worried the audience would be really resentful that they had had their phones taken away,” Adams told The New York Daily News. “But it’s actually been a magical experience, just getting everyone off their phone for two hours. We hear strangers are talking to each other. People are suddenly looking up and discussing what they just saw asking each other questions, [like] ‘What was your favorite part?’ or ‘Here’s why that part was tough for me to watch.’”

Somehow photos of Williams in all of his glory hit the internet and now he’s a trending topic. Take a look at some of the reactions below.