MadameNoire Featured Video

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, celebrity pro-lifers are revealing themselves. Many were shocked when actress Kimberly Elise shared via social media that she was grateful that the 1973 decision was reversed.

On Instagram, the For Colored Girls star posted an image with a newborn baby along with Psalm 138:13-14 which reads:

For You formed my inward parts; You knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.

In her caption, Kimberly Elise shared that she was rejoicing about the controversial Supreme Court decision.

“Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah!,” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfVgQbKjMG9/

This led to her receiving understandable backlash via Twitter. If you don’t want to have an abortion that’s fine. However, she’s celebrating that women in this country can’t make an informed decision about their body. Elise, like many pro-lifers, assumed that not having access to abortions saves lives. This is not true. While the baby may live, what about their mother?

Women die during childbirth, especially Black women. Research has shown that Black women are three times more likely to die than white women during childbirth. Black women are five times more likely to die from postpartum cardiomyopathy, a form of heart failure, and the blood pressure disorders preeclampsia and eclampsia, the PRB stated. Black women are also two times more likely than white women to die of hemorrhage or embolism during pregnancy or postpartum. Thanks to structural racism, not having access to abortion could lead to more deaths.

What about the women who have chronic health conditions that affect pregnancy? Or women experiencing domestic violence who don’t want a child with their abuser? Incest, rape, abuse, health conditions, homelessness and poverty are all valid concerns around motherhood. Contrary to what pro-lifers like Elise think, no can also mean no when it comes to pregnancy. Women don’t have to explain themselves. Not being ready nor interested in motherhood is okay.

Take a look at what Twitter had to say about her stance below.