Lamar Odom recently spoke out about the differences in his romantic partnerships with Taraji P. Henson and Khloé Kardashian.

The former Lakers basketball player has had several romances play out in the public eye.

Odom shares three children with his former fiancée Liza Morales, who later starred in Basketball Wives.

The athlete was romantically linked to Henson in 2009 before he left her to marry Kardashian, whom he dated for about three weeks ahead of their wedding.

Despite the messiness of his public romances, Odom recently said in an interview with Page Six that out of all his exes, the one he’d try to revive a romance with would be Henson.

“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love,” Odom told the outlet. “Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET Awards… Maybe I’ll get to shoot my shot at her again.”

“I think the difference between Taraji and Khloé is how they was brought up. Their upbringing, which makes people different and [affects] the way they think,” Odom, 42, added. “I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does.”

Even still, the former basketball player noted that Kardashian was “a great wife.”

Odom’s thoughts come after the star went viral earlier this year over a clip from his 2019 appearance on TV One’s Uncensored that resurfaced online. In the Uncensored episode, Odom addressed the way things began with Kardashian and ended with Henson.

Lamar currently stars alongside other big names, including NeNe Leakes, Ray J and Big Freedia in BET’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition, which premiered on Jun 27.

