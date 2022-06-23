MadameNoire Featured Video

NFL player Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements with 20 out of his 24 sexual misconduct accusers.

Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee shared updates about Watson’s slew of lawsuits in a statement released on June 21.

Notably, Buzbee represents all 24 of the NFL player’s accusers.

“Today, I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled,” said the attorney. “We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

Buzbee highlighted an accuser of Watson who publicly come forward with her allegations.

The alleged victim was the first woman to file a lawsuit and share her accusation openly, according to the attorney.

“Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story. Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue,” Buzbee noted. “I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court’s schedule.”

“As a result of Ashely’s lone but brave voice, soon many women who had allegedly experienced the same conduct were emboldened to step forward,” he added elsewhere in the statement.

Watson is a recent trade from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns.

25 lawsuits hit the athlete in March pertaining to his alleged sexual misconduct during massage sessions, ESPN reports.

As the outlet further detailed, one of the lawsuits “was dropped by the plaintiff when the judge ruled her petition had to be amended with her name.”

In relation to the accusations, Watson is currently under investigation by the NFL for possibly violating the organization’s code of conduct.

The outcomes of the four remaining lawsuits against the athlete remain to be seen.

