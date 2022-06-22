MadameNoire Featured Video

After days of deliberations, a Santa Monica jury found Bill Cosby guilty of sexually assaulting Judy Huth as a minor in the mid-70s.

The jury, which was comprised of eight women and four men, awarded Huth $500,000 in damages in the civil assault case, however, no punitive compensation was awarded from the panel.

According to Deadline, Cosby wasn’t present during the hearing. The disgraced comedian used his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to forgo testifying during the two-week-long trial. However, his 2015 videotape deposition was played for the courtroom. The “I Spy” alum and his legal are planning to file an appeal.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Huth initially filed her case in 2014 alleging that the famous actor sexually assaulted her as a teenager while the two were visiting the Playboy Mansion in 1974. According to the suit, Huth alleged that the star served her and her friend multiple alcoholic beverages before the attack occurred.

Initially, Huth claimed that the assault happened when she was 15 years old, but she later corrected the date of the incident, stating that the attack occurred a year later when she was 16. Cosby has vehemently denied the allegations.

After the verdict was read, Huth briefly spoke to reporters outside of the Santa Monica courthouse stating that she was “elated” with the jury’s decision, according to CNN.

“It has been so many years, so many tears,” she added.

Andrew Wyatt, a representative for Cosby said he did not see the verdict as a negative for the 84-year-old.

“This was a huge victory for us because they were (sic) looking for millions of dollars. That amount will not cover the legal bills and we will be appealing that matter,” Wyatt told reporters.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’ Docuseries Will Show That A Predator Was Hiding In Plain Sight