Yung Miami recently addressed the online commentary directed her way following the thoughts on marriage she shared in her recent interview with Diddy on Caresha Please.

The City Girl clapped back over the weekend on Instagram Live at those offering her unsolicited relationship advice.

In clips screengrabbed during the Live, Miami explained in further detail why she doesn’t want to get married.

The sentiment is one she shared while speaking with Diddy about marriage in the first episode of her new web series, Caresha Please, which debuted last week.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Diddy confirmed in the interview that he and Miami are dating.

“Don’t tell me what the f–k to do. ‘Cause I’m living my best m—-r f—-ng life. I don’t need relationship advice from nobody ’cause y’all b–ches ain’t married neither,” Miami said to those criticizing her for being comfortable with her and Diddy’s relationship status. “Like, please. I don’t need no relationship advice from nobody. NOBODY. I don’t need relationship advice from nobody on the internet.”

“I’m good, I’m having a good time. I know how to keep a man. If I wanted to have a man, I know how to keep one,” she continued. “Y’all b–ches ain’t married. Y’all b–ches is baby mamas. Shut the f–k up.”

The City Girl went on to say that she’s not being taken advantage of or for granted in her relationship and that she gets “princess treatment.”

Miami additionally called out the hypocrisy of women decades older than her who are trying to give her advice although they remain unmarried themselves.

To those who are married, she said, “Y’all husbands be the biggest tricks.”

“I don’t want to be nobody’s wife. That life ain’t for me. It’s cute… Don’t get me wrong,” she said, adding, “To each’s own…”

“Y’all mad cause I don’t wanna be married @ 28 leave me alone!!!!! 😂😂😂😂 Weird a*s ppl,” Miami added in The Shade Room’s comments underneath a repost of her Live.

