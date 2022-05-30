MadameNoire Featured Video

Jordyn Woods and her NBA player boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns were present at the White House for a monumental occasion on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

The couple, who recently celebrated their two-year dating anniversary, traveled to D.C. to be among some of Floyd’s family as President Joe Biden signed a police reform executive order into law, inspired by Floyd’s passing.

Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, was also present for the signing, according to Woods.

“Today was an honor being able to witness a step in the right direction towards police reform in our country. As well as the 2-year remembrance of George Floyd,” the influencer posted earlier this week. “Pictured are some of the beautiful women I got to meet today, @kamalaharris @vp, Breonna Taylor’s mother @tamikalpalmer, and George Floyd’s beautiful daughter and sisters. This is a day I’ll never forget. ❤️ Their strength can inspire us all.”

Woods offered more context on her and Towns’ invitation underneath another series of photos captured during the couple’s visit.

The influencer highlighted that as an advocate and player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Towns does social justice work in the community his team represents.

“For those of you wondering why we were at the White House, @karltowns my other half does countless things for social justice and has done a lot in his community especially where he plays basketball (Minnesota), where the George Floyd incident took place,” Jordyn penned. “This is just the start of different initiatives we are working on behind the scenes to help make this world a better place for our peers and for our youth ❤️.”

RELATED CONTENT: “‘We Know Each Other’s Hearts’: Jordyn Woods Gushes About Her Relationship With Karl-Anthony Towns”

It’s reported that the executive order Biden signed into law “will require federal law enforcement agencies to update policies on the use of force,” according to PEOPLE.

The order will restrict local police officers from “surplus military equipment” and open up a database keeping records of officers “with a history of misconduct.”

When asked about his feelings on the executive order, Towns told TMZ Sports: “It’s a step in the right direction.”