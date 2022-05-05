The State Department has issued more details about the ongoing case of WNBA star Brittney Griner. In a surprising turn of events, the agency announced the basketball player was being wrongfully detained in Russia.

According to CNN, Griner’s case will now be handled by the office of the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs (SPEHA.) The department leads and coordinates the Government’s diplomatic endeavors pertaining to the release of wrongfully detained prisoners overseas or other hostage-related matters.

What does this mean for the basketball star’s release?

The news outlet noted that the department has the authority to pursue action against the case through negotiation and won’t have to wait for Griner’s Russian legal proceedings to play out, hopefully making her long-awaited return back to U.S soil a near-distant reality. The legal fight will be led by State Department official Roger Carstens and his team, the same officials who helped free retired U.S. Marine Trevor Reed from Russia earlier this month.