MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’ve seen more vegan cookbooks on store shelves recently, it’s for good reason. A study done by Gallup shows that 23 percent of U.S. adults cut back on eating meat during the pandemic. Pew Research Center reports that eight percent of Black Americans are strict vegans or vegetarians – while only 3.4 percent of the rest of the population follows a plant-based diet. That eight percent likely knows something that everyone should: a vegan diet can prolong one’s life and improve quality of life. Plus, research says it might particularly benefit the Black community.

According to the American Heart Association, Black people suffer higher rates of heart disease and stroke and The CDC reports that Black people are more than twice as likely to die from heart disease than whites. Here’s where the vegan diet comes into play: the Journal of the American Heart Association reports that eating a plant-based diet can substantially reduce one’s risk for heart disease and every cause of natural death. That’s information that can’t be ignored. But even if you’re sold on eating a plant-based diet, maybe you run out of ideas for how to make delicious vegan meals. That’s why we’re covering vegan cookbooks from Black chefs that will keep you loving that plant-based diet.

Eat Plants, B*tch

By Pinky Cole

Get it on Booksamillion.com.

Pinky Cole brings her long-time experience as an owner of a vegan food truck (Slutty Vegan) and several restaurants to the pages of this fun and accessible cookbook. It features 91 delicious recipes that have easy-to-follow instructions and show that eating a plant-based diet doesn’t have to be difficult or dull. It’s focused on vegan comfort foods, so expect dishes like black pea cauliflower po’boys and oyster mushroom parmesan.