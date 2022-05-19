MadameNoire Featured Video

Sean Paul officially shut down the old rumors he and Beyoncé were ever more than collaborators on a track.

Almost twenty years after the release of Beyoncé’s 2003 song Baby Boy, which features the dancehall artist, he spoke about all the drama surrounding the single in a recent interview.

When asked whether he and Beyoncé hooked up during the Baby Boy era, Sean told The Daily Beast, “Nah! I wish I did! She’s beautiful.”

The “Get Busy” artist was riding the success of his 2002 hit album Dutty Rocky before he and Bey joined forces.

“She had a few hits with Destiny’s Child, and they would do the Caribbean, but we didn’t really hang out,” Sean explained. “I’d always admired her music and she’s beautiful. So, when I heard Beyoncé was stepping out on her own and wanted me to do a single, I was like ‘Hell f–king yeah.'”

“I thought it was going to be R&B, but it ended up being dancehall, so that made me go off. That was a bangin’ track,” he continued.

Sean and Beyoncé infamously didn’t shoot any of the Baby Boy music video scenes together. Moreover, the musicians only performed the song three times together, despite the hit single’s widespread international success on the music charts.

Sean also disclosed that after one of his and Bey’s rare times on stage together, the latter confronted him about the then-swirling rumors they were hooking up.

“She was pissed and was like ‘I need to speak to you,'” Sean recalled Bey saying to him after they hit the stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2003. “So, we go back and talk and she’s like ‘What’s all these rumors about?’ and I’m like ‘Yo, I’m not saying s–t,’ and she’s like ‘These rumors f–k with my career. I just want you to know that.'”

Sean shared that he emphasized to Beyoncé that the rumors weren’t coming from him.

In the artist’s latest interview, Sean spilled a lot more tea about the Baby Boy era’s drama — including information on his performances with Bey possibly being sabotaged, him being snubbed at the VMAs and more.

When asked whether he thought all the drama surrounding the song was a coincidence, the dancehall artist said, “It’s weird… maybe it had something to do with her [Beyoncé’s] management at the time…”

Overall, he emphasized that Baby Boy “was a big, fat, sexy song.”

Regarding all the controversy it sparked, he simply noted: “Sexy video, sexy song, and a lot of sexy rumors.”

