They don’t call decorated track and field sprinter Allyson Felix the GOAT for nothing. The world-renowned athlete has been competing in the Olympic Games since 2004, securing seven gold medals and thirteen world championships throughout her incredible career.

In 2020, Felix made history, becoming the first Olympian to earn eleven medals after she blazed through the women’s 4x400m relay competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Although she’s gearing up to cross the finish line one last time. We’d be remiss in not mentioning that Felix achieved plenty in her athletic role while performing double duty as a mother, and has been voice of many parenting athletes as an advocate and someone who has been a conduit to resources.

MADAMENOIRE recently shared the athlete’s intention: ‘This Sport Has Changed My Life’: Olympic Sprinter Allyson Felix Announces Her Retirement at the end of the 2022 season. We’re certain that the shining star will have her hands full off the field running her bustling women’s sneaker brand Saysh and with her profound activism centered on women’s maternal rights and equal pay.

Access and sports journalist Lauren Mayo sat down with MN and breaks down why she’s inspired by the sprinter’s illustrious Olympic career and fearlessness.

