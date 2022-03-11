MadameNoire Featured Video

Track and field Olympian Allyson Felix knows firsthand that life’s setbacks will only make a person stronger.

While attending TIME’s 2022 Woman of the Year gala — where the athlete was an honoree — Felix recently shared that being determined is advice she’d give to her 3-year-old daughter, Camryn, whom the athlete shares with her husband, Kenneth Ferguson.

“I would tell Camryn to embrace the journey of life,” the mother of one told E! News at the event. “There’s going be a lot of disappointments along the way, but those are great lessons to learn, and you can always get better from those moments.”

“There should be no limits to what you want to accomplish,” the Olympian and maternity rights advocate continued.

“I’ve always been competitive and I’ve always wanted to win, but now, the reasoning behind it is just different. I want her to see what it looks like to be a hard worker, to overcome adversity,” Felix said. “I can’t wait to tell her about these last, you know, couple years and how hard they have been, but how she has really motivated me to continue on.”

“I hope that she’s able to learn all those lessons and I’m able to show her she was along for this journey,” the track star emphasized.

Felix’s toddler is “really into cheering right now,” and the mother said, “Whenever she sees me running, she’s like, ‘Run, Mama, run,’ and she’s really into just being a little cheerleader. It’s really fun to just see how the process develops and how she becomes more active.”

As shared with MADAMENOIRE, one of Felix’s most recent projects is partnering with Pure Leaf and the SeekHer Foundation to launch the “No” Grants — an initiative that will provide short-term financial support to women who want to say “no” at work.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Allyson Felix Gives Fellow Athletes $10K Grants For Childcare”

As PR rep for Pure Leaf shared with MN, Black women are particularly vulnerable to the negative impacts of saying no at work — losing “$1,406 in future earning potential” every time they do.

If you’re interested, read more about the “No” Grants and the application periods here.

RELATED CONTENT: “Black Girl Magic: Allyson Felix Disrupts The Shoe World With Her Saysh Women’s Sneaker Brand”