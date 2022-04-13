MadameNoire Featured Video

Carol’s Daughter and the Mama Glow Foundation have announced that they are going into the second year of their Love Delivered initiative in order to continue to offer doula services to Black women. The Love Delivered initiative offers complimentary Doula services and other resources to pregnant women before, during and after birth located in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. They are currently accepting application for birth or postpartum doula support for their spring and summer cycle.

“Too many times Black birthing people are not heard during such a crucial moment in their lives. If something isn’t right, having an advocate or a doula can be lifesaving,” Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price said in a statement. “My hope is that Black birthing people are heard and supported and that most of all, our lives are saved.”

Programs like Love Delivered are essential for Black women, as we are three times more likely than white women to die of pregnancy-related causes, according to the Center for Disease Control. Over 60% of those deaths are preventable. In New York City alone, Black women are nine times more like to succumb to pregnancy-related illnesses.

Carol’s Daughter is donating $225,000 over the next three years and the funds will go to funding Doula services and providing Doula education grants for aspiring birth workers. Since starting in 2021, Love Delivered has brought onboard 4,500 advocates and activated 75 Doulas.

“As we celebrate Black Maternal Health Week, we center joy in the Black birthing experience,” Mama Glow founder and CEO Latham Thomas added. “We celebrate the triumphs, our collective solutions, and our self-determination. Birth is meant to be transcendent, and we all deserve to experience empowerment through birth.”

If you would like apply, click here.

