Remy Ma said she and Nicki Minaj agreed to never diss each other again but Minaj can’t recall this conversation.

During a visit to Drink Champs, Remy Ma dived into their 2017 beef and said she never saw it coming due to a conversation they had prior. Before they traded disses, the Bronx spitter said she and Minaj agreed that there was no point in dissing each other after Remy was released from prison.

“I just always felt like anything I say, people are gonna say I’m talking about her, anything she say, people are gonna say she’s talking about me, so let’s make an agreement that we never talk about each other,” she said.

Even though that agreement was made, Remy Ma felt that Minaj dissed on the track “Make Love” when she rapped:

I’m the iPhone, you the Nokia

Everybody know you jealous

B**** it’s so clear … Oooohhh, you the qu-e-e-e the queen of this here?

One platinum plaque. B**** where? …

You see, silly rabbit, to be the Queen of Rap you gotta sell records

You gotta get plaques.

“I feel like any woman, you’re supposed to feel like you’re the s***. What you’re supposed to do? Get on a song and be, like, ‘Yeah, I’m number 2, or I’m number 3?’ No. You’re supposed to talk like you’re that b**** and you’re the s***,” she continued. “Just never let it get there. And it was just certain s*** that transpired behind the scenes, messages that I seen, that I know wasn’t fabricated. And I was just like, ‘Nah.’”

Minaj saw this and refuted the claim that the two femcees ever had this conversation.

“He must be misunderstanding what she saying to him. Did he say? ‘This is you telling her that?’ the “Bussin'” rapper wrote in the comments of The Shade Room. “For the record, I’ve never had this conversation with her or anyone.”

Remy didn’t respond to Minaj’s claim but during the interview it was clear that they don’t have never rebuilt their rapport. When N.O.R.E asked her if she and Minaj were in a good space she said, “Not that I know of.”

During the interview, the Queens star also spoke about her friction with Foxy Brown and not knowing why Brown still has hard feelings towards her.

“She dislikes me. I don’t know why,” she said. “We had run-ins before I went away but [it was] stupid s***, stupid rap s***. I told you I come from a battle world…I thought of it like a sport. It was like fun to me. I didn’t realize in the industry that that was disrespect if someone says they want to battle you….I don’t know if people know this but we were both on Riker’s Island at the same time…We had a moment while was in there. It wasn’t directly but it was messages that were sent [through the reverend]…And I thought we were in a different space and then I came home it was the same type of crazy tension from before I went away and I was so confused.”

Remy added that now she is at a point in her life where she is not bothered by anyone who has a problem with her.

“Rap beef is fake to me,” she said. “Regular people piss me off way more than celebrities.”

Watch her full interview below.