When Kamala Harris graced the cover of Vogue, there was an underwhelming response. She stood in front of a pink and green backdrop sporting her signature pantsuit and sneaker look, giving us more of the norm instead of a breathtaking look.

The cover didn’t get rave reviews, and it turns out that Harris wasn’t too pleased with it either. According to Politico, in a new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns titled This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, they revealed Harris’ reaction to the cover.

“Harris was wounded,” read the excerpt. “She felt belittled by the magazine, asking aides: Would Vogue depict another world leader this way?”

They claimed that after Wintour was contacted over Harris’ frustration, she said she chose the photo, which was shot by the photographer Tyler Mitchell, because it made Harris look “relatable.”

Harris allegedly was looking forward to the photo that was used for the digital cover to be the main cover.

“The team at Vogue loved the images Tyler Mitchell shot and felt the more informal image captured Vice President-elect Harris’s authentic, approachable nature — which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden/Harris administration,” read Vogue‘s statement released after the cover’s debut.

When the incoming chief of staff Tina Flournoy brought Harris’ frustration to President Biden’s campaign official, they told her that the Vogue cover was a minute concern compared to the recent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol at that time. According to This Will Not Pass, Flournoy was told that this “was not the time to be going to war with Vogue over a comparatively trivial aesthetic issue. Tina, the adviser said, these are first-world problems.”

The book also dives into tensions between Harris and the West Wing, claiming that Harris doesn’t feel that she is getting the respect she deserves.

“Some of Harris’s advisers believed the president’s almost entirely white inner circle did not show the vice president the respect she deserved,” the book reads. “Harris worried that Biden’s staff looked down on her; she fixated on real and perceived snubs in ways the West Wing found tedious.”

This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future will be released on May 6.