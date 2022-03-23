MadameNoire Featured Video

Mendeecees Harris recently took to social media to show his wife Yandy Smith-Harris some love for her birthday.

The Love & Hip-Hop stars celebrated Yandy’s 40th birthday on March 19 with a trip to Villa La Valencia, an all-inclusive beach resort and spa in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Mendeecees highlighted that going on vacations together was something he recalled Yandy wishing the couple could do while he was incarcerated.

“She use to tell me when I was away her dream was to travel with me. So I’m making her dreams come true and loving every moment,” he penned underneath photos of him and Yandy and a group snapshot.

In response to her longtime love’s thoughtful post, Yandy wrote, “Come on caption” in the comments.

Others chimed in with heartwarming messages about how happy the couple looked together. They wrote:

“Best Feeling N Da WORLD,” “I love this for yall,” “Very sweet! Enjoy and be safe! You both deserve it!”

Last year, Love & Hip Hop viewers watched as VH1 aired the couple’s intimate vow renewal ceremony in Dubai. Many celebrated the ride-or-die type of love the couple has displayed throughout their trials and tribulations.

“I just want to say that I love you,” Mendeecees said to his wife as he and Yandy exchanged vows. “I vow to love you for the rest of your life. Protect you through good times, through bad times. I just want to be your savior in your time of need. Even when you don’t need me I just want to be there for you. I love you.”

