“I’m Like Who Dis?!” Mendeecees Paid $200 To Sit Next To Yandy When They First Met

One of the longer lasting love stories we’ve seen from any of the “Love and Hip Hop” franchises is the one between Yandy Smith-Harris and her husband Mendeecees Harris.

With Mendeecees’ nearly four-year stint in prison, baby mama drama, and raising children in the midst of an incarceration, the couple have been through quite a bit.

But in this clip from Yandy’s upcoming episode of “Uncensored” on TV ONE, she shared the sweetness of the first time they met one another.

“Jim [Jones] invited a bunch of people in Harlem to go to one of his shows in Miami. So I’m handing out the room keys when we got to Miami, I met everyone there. And I’m like ok, ‘Mendeecees Harris.’ And I remember immediately thinking, ‘This boy is gorgeous.’ But you know, I’m working. And as far as I know, at the time, this is one of Jim’s friends.

Later on that night, Jim had to go host a party. So I’m making sure everybody gets into the van. And they’re all dressed up. I come down in my sweats. And Mendeecees is like, ‘You coming to the party like that or you not going.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going.’ He was like, ‘You not going? I’m probably not going to go either.’

I was like, ‘Okay.’ I pile everybody in the van and I go to the bar. He came to the bar and he was like, ‘Why didn’t you go?’ And I said, “Oh, I never party with my client. I’m good.’ Then he said, ‘Why don’t I buy you a drink?’ And I’m like, ‘Okay.’

He was like, ‘Where you from?’ I said, ‘I’m from Harlem.’ He said, ‘Me too.’

We stayed up all night, down in the lobby till they came back from the party. It had to be like 5-6 in the morning because they went out to eat. And we were still talking. Everybody saw us up all night. I never fraternize with any of Jim’s friends. None of that.

The next day was the big show for the radio station. After Jim performed, I’m leaving to go back to New York. They were staying for the rest of the weekend. So I’m saying my goodbyes to everybody. I’m getting out of here.

And Mendeecees was like, ‘Where are you going?’

I was like, ‘Oh I just want to make sure the show went good, his booking went good. I’m going to go home.’

And he’s like, ‘Well, I’m leaving too.’

I’m like, ‘You’re leaving? What do you mean?’

He said, ‘I don’t want to be here if you’re not here.’

I’m like, ‘Excuse me.’

So we get to the airport, he books a flight. And we get on the plane and I’m sitting next to some man. And Mendeecees tells the guy, ‘I’ll give you $200 if you let me sit next to her.’

I’m like, ‘Who dis?! Somebody want to sit next to me for $200?!’

You can watch Yandy recount the moment in the video below.

“UNCENSORED” airs Sunday’s at 10/9c on TV One