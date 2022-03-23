MadameNoire Featured Video

R. Kelly might be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from interacting with the outside world or the outside world interacting with him.

On March 18, a TikTok user by the name of @jizzlezoldykk uploaded a video of the hitmaker singing a rendition of his 2011 song “Love Letter” over the phone to her as she squealed in excitement. In the video, the young woman asks the “Bump n’ Grind” crooner:

“Can you sing a song for me?” to which he responds, “Which one?” After requesting “Love Letter,” Kelly lets out a big sigh and begins channeling his famous R&B bravado for the song that appeared on his 10th studio album. In a white bold font, the caption read: “When your dad goes to the same prison as r kelly.” The video has racked up nearly 950K plays on the social media platform.

During an interview with The Shade Room, the woman, who was identified as Jazzalyn by the media site, claimed that her father was responsible for making their viral interaction happen. Jazzalyn claimed that her father was allegedly incarcerated at the same Brooklyn federal detention center as R. Kelly and that the controversial star obliged when he asked him to hop on the phone and chat with her.

The young woman clarified that Kelly did not sing in exchange for “commissary at all” or any kind of compensation for that matter, however, some social media goers felt as though the video was loud and wrong for a number of reasons.

One user commented underneath The Shade Room’s repost of the clip:

“Now why would he allow his daughter to talk to him,” making reference to the singer’s sordid past with young women.

“U gotta be a sick father to let R Kelly sing to ya daughter,” chimed in another social media goer on Twitter.

Other users joked that Kelly was probably tired of singing for people in prison due to the loud sigh he made after Jazzalyn requested the song.

“You can hear it in Robert’s voice that he does this at least 20 times a week,” one person joked, but the viral clip wasn’t a laughing matter for much of the internet due to Kelly’s ongoing court trial.

Earlier this month, Fast & Furious star Tyrese claimed that he received a text from the disgraced singer sending his condolences in regards to his mother’s passing. Now, the internet appears to be up in arms about a viral video that allegedly captured the 55-year-old star serenading a fan over the phone. Currently, the R&B icon whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly is serving time in prison for his federal sex trafficking and racketeering conviction.

Kelly is currently awaiting his final hearing, which has been set for May 4, 2022. He faces 10 years to life in prison, however, Kelly and his legal team are working rigorously to overturn his conviction. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in February, U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly granted the Chicago native a two-week extension to file his appeal paperwork, after he reportedly fell ill with COVID-19. Additionally, Kelly faces a separate federal court trial in Illinois where he has been charged with child pornography and obstruction, but the court case, which was originally set for April 2020, has now been pushed back to August 1, 2022, due to the pandemic. Kelly’s case in Illinois will most likely center around the graphic sex tapes he allegedly made with three minors, court documents revealed.

What did you think about this clip?

