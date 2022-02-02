MadameNoire Featured Video

R.Kelly was recently infected with COVID-19 while serving time in federal jail, however, the disgraced singer’s bout with the infectious disease might be working in his favor, unfortunately.

U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly has granted the 54-year-old a two-week extension to file his appeal paperwork. The star, who back in September 2021, was found guilty on all counts of his high profile sex trafficking and racketeering case, is now fighting back against the convicted charges. According to Rolling Stone, Kelly now has until Feb. 17, to submit all of the necessary paperwork.

The Grammy-award-winning artist’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean claimed his COVID-19 diagnosis “interfered with his ability to speak with counsel by telephone” in order for court officials to review and approve his appeal documents.

On Feb. 1, Bonjean gave an update on the Chicago’s native’s health via Twitter, telling fans:

“Understandably, many people are concerned about Mr. Kelly’s health and well-being (as am I). Mr. Kelly is doing well, but there is no question that MDC’s COVID policies are putting all inmates in harm’s way.”

The same day, Bonjean, who previously helped disgraced comedian, Bill Cosby, overturn his sexual assault conviction case in 2018, claimed in a letter to the court that the prison facility’s COVID-19 visitation restriction was affecting Kelly’s ability to meet with his legal team.

“It is vitally important that Mr. Kelly meaningfully participate in his post-trial defense,” she noted. “The (jail) has not indicated when visits will resume which is less than ideal, but undersigned counsel is confident that she can accomplish necessary discussions with Mr. Kelly via upcoming scheduled Zoom visits.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, On Sept. 27, the Grammy-award-winning singer was found guilty on all nine counts including one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act related to the star’s transportation and coercion of two women including a minor. The 54-year-old’s final hearing is set for May 4, 2022, where he potentially faces 10 years to life in prison.

Additionally, Kelly faces a separate federal court trial in Illinois where he has been charged with child pornography and obstruction, but the court case, which was originally set for April 2020, has now been pushed back to August 1, 2022, due to the pandemic. The Chicago native’s case in Illinois will most likely center around the graphic sex tapes he allegedly made with three minors, court documents revealed.

