Eve gave the world a glimpse of her baby boy. In a video on her Instagram story, the first-time mom posted a short clip of her with her son in her arms. The 43-year-old gave birth on Feb. 1 and named her son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Shortly after giving birth, she showed off her newborn sleeping peacefully in his basinet and announced his birth.

“Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨,” she captioned the photo of him in his basinet.

Before welcoming her first born, she was a proud stepmother to her husband Maximillion Cooper’s four children from his previous marriage.

Due to having fibroids in her uterus, Eve’s journey to motherhood was rough. The Queens star’s doctor said her fibroids were invading her uterus to the point where she wasn’t going to get pregnant no matter how hard she tried.

“You can go through 20 rounds [of IVF], you can have all the sex you want—You’ve never gonna get pregnant because you have so many fibroids that your uterus actually thinks it’s already taken over, [like] it’s already pregnant,” she said during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

During her time as a host on The Talk, she opened up about her infertility struggles and actually feeling ashamed because she couldn’t get pregnant.

“Obviously, I’ve talked about my struggle with getting pregnant and I didn’t talk about it for a long time because I felt shameful,” she said on The Talk in 2019. “I felt like she said. As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged. I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough. Like literally, it’s a very sad, hurtful thing, but the more I held onto it the worse I actually felt about about myself.

After having a successful myectomy, she was able to conceive.