As a celebrity, when work calls you must answer even on your worst days. Yung Miami testified to that in her latest tweet.

She shared that while she was filming the music video for the City Girls’ single “P**** Talk,” the father of her child, Jai Wiggins, was dying and she couldn’t be by his side.

“I filmed p**** talk video while my baby daddy was on his death bed,” she tweeted. “I cried so hard and long between scenes one of the hardest days of my life.”

On June 15, 2020, the mother-of-two shared a tribute to Wiggins, who died in a shooting according to The Blast.

“Babies 1st words are DADA & that’s what you are a FATHER to Jai,” she captioned a now-deleted slideshow of photos. “You & Jai is peanut butter & jelly always together one thing about you, you don’t play about your son! So humble, quiet & uplifting. I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Jai need you.”

Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, and Wiggins had a violent relationship. Throughout their time together, she had accused him of harassment, stalking and physically assaulting her on different occasions. In 2019, after violating a restraining order that mandated him to stay at least 500 yards away from her, Wiggins was court ordered to enroll in parenting classes and a domestic violence batterer assessment and intervention program, The Blast reported.

The “Rap Freaks” rapper moved on and dated hip-hop producer Joshua “Southside” Luellen and they welcomed their child, Summer Miami, in October of 2019. She is now rumored to be dating Diddy after being spotted with him on many occasions but claims they are not an item. When asked by Kendra G on The WGCI Morning Show if Diddy was her man, she plainly said “No” without any elaboration. They were most recently spotted landing in the British Virgin Islands in February 2022.