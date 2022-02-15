MadameNoire Featured Video

Last week, Tyrese called on the help of all of his fans and prayer warriors to wish his mother, Pricilla Murray, a speedy recovery after she was hospitalized with pneumonia and severe COVID-19 complications. Sadly, on Feb. 14, the Fast & Furious star took to Instagram to announce the devasting news of his mother’s passing.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her……….”, the 43-year-old singer captioned an emotional video of himself holding on to his mother’s hand in the hospital while crying.

“We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this…….,” he continued. “May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..”

In a separate post, Tyrese thanked legendary saxophonist Kenny G for playing a beautiful rendition of “Forever in Love” during his mother’s final moments. “Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody………. I am going to watch this clip over and over,” he wrote.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, on Feb.5, Tyrese said he was absolutely shocked to learn that his mother had fallen into a coma due to COVID-19 complications. The California native received a call about the startling diagnosis as he was filming for an upcoming project.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own…….,” he revealed.

The Baby Boy alum continued to update his followers on his mother’s condition over the last week with several posts, asking his fans for their love and support.

Following the news of his mother’s death, fans and celebrities poured into the star’s comment section to send their condolences.

Rapper Snoop Dogg wrote:

“Stay strong I’ll come c u this week if u like to pray with u and hug u”

The Rock commented:

“So so sorry about this brother. She was so proud of all you are and have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family.”

While another social media goer replied:

“Just cried my eyes out. I remember this pain oh too well. I watched my mom fight for months and would play songs for her every chance I got. Sending you both so much love. Hoping for a miracle.

Our prayers are with Tyrese and his entire family during this difficult time.

