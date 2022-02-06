MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyrese was startled by a shocking phone call regarding his mother’s health over the weekend.

As the Fast and Furious alum was filming for an upcoming project, the 43-year-old said he stopped in his tracks when he learned that his mother, Pricilla Murray, had fallen into a coma after suffering from COVID-19 complications.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own…….” the actor captioned a photo of himself praying. “I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray….”

The Baby Boy alum explained that his mother’s complications from the disease had been steadily worsening “all week.” Tyrese called on the help of his fans and “prayer warriors” to wish his mother a speedy recovery.

“I haven’t posted [ I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help….” he continued. “I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this….” he added, noting that he wouldn’t know what to do if something happened to his mom.

“I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she’s got so much more to do….. Amen…. I’m her Baby Boy I don’t know if I will be able to handle this one…. Text me don’t call I don’t have any words right now fight mother please fight. I never ever ask… #PrayerWarriors we need you now more than ever…”

A slew of celebs and fans poured into the actor and singer’s comment section to show support, including TV host Lala Anthony who wrote:

“Sending u love and strong prayers Always. Praying GOD will bring her through this.”

The star’s ex-girlfriend and model, Zelie Timothy replied:

“Praying for you Tyrese. God got you! He will see you and your mom through this situation and comfort both of you on all sides. God is in charge! Trust in him right now.”

While singer and songwriter, Sevyn Streeter commented:

“Sending up so many prayers.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyrese during this difficult time.

