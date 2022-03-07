As she walked over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, Vice President Kamala Harris urged for Congress to pass voting rights legislation. Harris traveled to the state on Mar. 6, in honor of the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, where 600 activists trudged across the Selma bridge protesting against voter discrimination.

“A record number of people cast their ballots in the 2020 elections. It was a triumph of democracy in many ways. But not everyone saw it that way. Some saw it as a threat,” Harris said, adding that the GOP-led states across the country have made it increasingly difficult to vote with their “un-American laws.”

She also criticized Republican lawmakers for blocking the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. Both pieces of proposed legislation have been widely contested among Democrats and Republicans.

“If we all continue to work together, to march together, to fight together, we will secure the freedom to vote,” Harris declared.