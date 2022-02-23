MadameNoire Featured Video

During a guest appearance, MC Lyte got candid about her divorce from estranged husband John Wyche and grieving the end of their marriage.

As MADAMENOIRE shared in past coverage, Lyte cited “irreconcilable differences” between her and Wyche in her 2020 divorce filing.

More recently, the rapper shared that her ongoing divorce was especially hard to get through in its earlier stages while serving as a co-host on The Real on Feb. 21.

“I’m actually still going through it,” Lyte told the ladies of The Real. “When the press got a hold of it, I think people thought we were [divorced]. I had just filed and so we’re still going through it right now.”

“I think in the very beginning I was very distraught,” she explained. “I feel like there are phases whenever a relationship is ending whether you’re married or not. It’s that first phase of, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to make this work for us.’ Then it’s like, ‘Oh my God I’ve got to make this work for everybody else involved.'”

“You get to a point where you’re like, this isn’t working. It doesn’t matter. What really matters is that we end up in a happy place,” the legendary MC said. “It’s hard in the beginning but you realize to have happiness doesn’t mean you have to remain together and it doesn’t mean that you are a failure because the marriage failed. It’s all ego. You just have to be able to let go.”

When asked what was holding up her divorce, Lyte said Wyche “doesn’t want to sign the papers.”

As the co-hosts discussed some of the nine tips for healing through the trauma of divorce, Lyte shared that her focus on herself, her family, her work and her businesses is more “potent” than ever.

“I would have loved for there to be marriage along with that but because it didn’t work, it just gives me that much more time to put into those areas. And now I’m even more ready for whoever it is that comes,” the rapper said optimistically of when love comes her way again.

