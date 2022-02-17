MadameNoire Featured Video

Trey Songz has been accused of being a rapist and his brother is coming to his defense. Forrest Neverson, known as Ruski, vented about the accusations against his brother and maintained his innocence.

“Y’all have all these wild misconceptions that he has all thee rape allegations when he doesn’t,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “All the ones you’ve been seeing are from the SAME LAWYER. How on earth is that not coincidental to y’all??!”

He also addressed the internet bringing up KeKe Palmer’s 2017 claims of sexual intimidation against the “Your Side of the Bed” singer on the set of the video for “Pick Up The Phone (Remix).” Many people have been saying that Palmer tried to warn the world about his behavior but no one listened.

“[Keke Palmer] never accused him of anything sexual,” Neverson added. “She was speaking to his energy and desire to have her in a music video she didn’t want to be in. And again, that is her prerogative!”

Four women have accused Songz of being a rapist, including WNBA basketball player Dylan Gonzalez.

“Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022,” she tweeted in December 2021.

Three of the accusers have filed lawsuits. One Jane Doe filed a $20 million lawsuit accusing him of turning into a “savage rapist.” She claimed she had a consensual relationship with him but during a night in 2016 he “threw her to the ground, ripped her pants off, pinned her down face first and forced his penis into her anus without her consent” at a Los Angeles house party, TMZ reported. Another woman reportedly accused him of “his hand under her dress, without her consent and attempting to insert his fingers into [her] vagina without her consent or permission” at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel and seeking $10 million in damages. A Georgia woman named Jauhara Jeffries accused the Virginia crooner of sexual assault and battery by “proceeding to forcefully place his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into JANE DOE’S vagina without her consent or permission,” according to the lawsuit.

Trey Songz has denied all accusations.