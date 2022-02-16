MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like Miguel and his wife, model-actress Nazanin Mandi, have pumped the breaks on their marital separation.

The couple shared photos and videos of themselves being boo’d up earlier this week for Valentine’s Day with captions implying that they’ve reconciled.

“…heal the root so the tree is stable. I’m so proud of us. The Pimentels xoxo,” Nazanin wrote underneath her latest post, to which Miguel responded with a slew of heart and flame emojis.

In a similar post, the “Skywalker” singer wrote, “Love heals. Proud of us — Pimentels,” and Nazanin replied: “When you put the work in and it works out.”

It’s clear the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other on Valentine’s Day from the photos they shared. Some of the snapshots are sexy and sultry, while the duo playfully smiles as they hold each other close in others.

Both Miguel, 36, and Nazanin, 35, posted some of the same photos in addition to various standouts they individually thought were perfect snapshots of their romantic evening.

On her Instagram Stories on Feb. 15, Nazanin also shared a photo of Miguel sitting across from her at the dinner table, assumably from the Valentine’s Day dinner the two shared. Her short and sweet caption read, “Last night was special.”

The Dreamcatcher actress and star of the upcoming ALLBLK dramedy À La Carte also shared footage of Miguel’s New York Fashion Week performance that night at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 show.

Miguel tells his wife, “Thank you baby, love you,” just after the two toasted to the “Adorn” singer’s performance.

After almost two decades together and tying the knot back in 2018, the announcement about the couple’s separation broke last September.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well,” a representative for the duo told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

We’re happy to see Miguel and Nazanin back on track — we wish them the best.