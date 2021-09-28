“Skywalker” singer Miguel and his wife, model and actress Nazanin Mandi have moved forward with a separation.

The two have been together for over 17 years. They met as teenagers and went on their first date back in 2005. As both of their careers grew — his as a Grammy-winning musician and hers as a Hollywood actress — they dated for a decade before Miguel popped the question in 2016 and Nazanin said “Yes.” In November 2018, they tied the knot during a ceremony held at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” a representative for the duo told PEOPLE in a statement. “The couple both wish each other well.”

Despite their lengthy romance and the amount of time they’ve been in the public eye, the two have remained pretty private about their relationship. Before he and Nazanin got engaged, Miguel talked about their long relationship during a HOT 97 interview and explained why he hadn’t married her after 10 years of dating.

“The thing is, you got to know who you are as a person, first of all. I think I’ve come so far as a man and I’m just starting to feel solid where I can be like, ‘You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.’ I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn’t raised like that,” the singer explained. He later added, “I don’t feel pressure [to get married] because I know that when I commit, I really commit. Now it’s just thrown around because it’s so easy to breakup. And I’m just not that kind of person. I’m just not gonna do that. I wouldn’t do that to her. That’s just not how I was raised. I just don’t feel like that would be honorable.”

Earlier this year, Nazanin told the PEOPLE she was “grateful” for the extra time she and Miguel got to spend together during 2020 thanks to quarantining — but that it came with challenges as well.

“We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot,” Nazanin reflected in March of this year. “So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you’re in different cities, it’s automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again].”

“But being home [together] all the time, it’s like, ‘Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read,'” the Dreamcatcher actress added. “It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything.”

MADAMENOIRE wishes both parties the best.