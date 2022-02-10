MadameNoire Featured Video

Snoop Dogg and his longtime friend Bishop Don Magic Juan are being sued for sexual assault over an alleged 2013 incident. An anonymous woman, who is going by Jane Doe, is accusing both of the men of forcing her to perform oral sex on them in two separate incidents, TMZ reported.

In the lawsuit, the woman, who is a model and a dancer, claimed that after Snoop Dogg’s performance at Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California on May 29, 2013, she accepted a ride home from Juan. She fell asleep during the ride and when she woke up she said she was at Juan’s home and not her own. She said she still went inside his home to sleep because she was so exhausted. When she woke up around 4:00 a.m., she said that Juan “removed his penis from his pants and forced his penis in Plaintiff’s face,” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into Plaintiff’s mouth.”

Later that day, she said Juan gave her a dress to wear and said that they were going to the studio where Snoop Dogg was filming his then-show Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network in hopes that she would make her one of his weather girls. While at the studio, she said she had a stomach ache and went to use the restroom. In the lawsuit, she claimed that the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper entered the restroom “standing with his crotch in [her] face, while [she] was defecating on the toilet.”

“After a few minutes, defendant Snoop Dogg withdrew his penis from plaintiff’s mouth, visibly unsatisfied with plaintiff’s reluctance and disgust of being forced to engage in oral sex,” the lawsuit read according to Page Six.

The lawsuit went on to say that Snoop Dogg “proceeded to masturbate and ejaculated on [her] upper chest and lower neck” and then told her “I’ll get you something to clean up with.”

After being sued, the west coast rep took to Instagram and accused the woman of trying to shake him down for money.

“Gold digger season is here be careful [nephews] keep ya guards up,” he wrote.

The woman is suing for an undisclosed amount of money. She initially asked for an amount close to $10 million but that was denied, TMZ noted.