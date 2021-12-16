MadameNoire Featured Video

In case you missed it, there was some X-rated content that hit the internet earlier this week courtesy of Hitman Holla. The Wild-N-Out star posted a few amateur videos of him and his girlfriend, known as Cinnamon, engaging in sexual intercourse on his Close Friends Instagram story that appeared outside Instagram on Dec. 14. When the explicit clip hit the internet, it sparked a lot of conversation regarding whether men should let men record them during intercourse. The St. Louis rep then went back to social media to clear things up about his girlfriend’s feelings about the video leaking onto the internet and when he actually posted them.

On his Instagram story he wrote:

N***** caught me slipping once okay, so what? Ima only clear up one thing… Cinnamon in my close friends.. She knew every female I had in there (30 of them). She green light anything I post like let’s not act dumb.. Somebody screen recorded my close friends November 5th (our anniversary) that’s wen I posted them videos.. Not tripping I knew the risk.. Ppl wasn’t solid it’s all good.. What works in me and Cinnamon relationship might not work for y’all and that’s ok but understand I don’t care what y’all do w/yall partner nun of my business but understand Ima do me. Enjoy y’all day.

He took to Twitter and then doubled down on the point that he would never upload such intimate content without his girlfriend approving it.

“Would never disrespect my girl and post something she didn’t agree to or didn’t like what sense does that make .. but jokes on me okay cool I’ll be fine lol,” he tweeted.

Hitman Holla also said since the videos made their way beyond his Close Friends, he went ahead and made some changes.

“They pissed me off so I jus made another close friends .. showing em I do what the f*** I want ova here .. head ova to IG now tho.,” he added.

Cinnamon responded to all the uproar regarding the videos on her Instagram story on Dec. 15 by simply putting a GIF that read “unbothered” and added “we good.”