Drake’s four-year-old son Adonis flexed his bilingual skills in a recent video his father posted on social media.

In the clip, Drake and Adonis go back and forth about whether the four-year-old will be as big and tall as his father he grows up.

“Do you think you’re going to be bigger than me,” Drake asked Adonis, before the 4-year-old replied, “Yeah, I’m going to be like, old.”

When Drake, 35, pressed his son by asking how big Adonis thinks he’ll be when he gets to his father’s age, Adonis took the conversation to another level by asking his dad if he wanted to hear him continue their back and forth in French.

After spilling out some heavy accented French with some helpful goading from his dad, Adonis switched back to English and translated: “I said, ‘When you’re older, you’re all broken, and you’re gonna turn back into space.'”

Laughing at the existential and questionable sentence his son strung together, Drake made Adonis laugh by asking the 4-year-old, “Is that really what you said or are you just making stuff up?”

“You’re a funny guy,” the rapper said to his son.