U.S. House Rep. Cori Bush’s car was riddled with bullets in the wee hours of Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. Thankfully, the Missouri lawmaker was not in the vehicle during the shocking incident. According to PEOPLE, Bush’s car was parked near St. Louis when the shooting occurred.

Following an outpour of support, Bush, who became Missouri’s first Black congresswoman back in August 2020, thanked fans and loved ones for their concerns.

"Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar," Bush told PEOPLE in a statement. "Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul. No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis and that is exactly why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe." The Democrat affirmed her appreciation on Twitter, telling her followers: "I'm touched by everyone who has reached out."

While a number of people expressed their concerns over the lawmaker’s safety, a few political pundits used the opportunity to slam into Bush, including NYC Blue Lives Matter founder, Police Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice. While speaking on Fox News during a segment called “American’s Crime Crisis,” Imperatrice had the nerve to say this:

“The harsh truth is we need the lawmakers to be victims. We need them to understand when the worst situation possible hits them….they need to see it first hand just how bad the streets are.”

The Blue Lives Matter spokesman clarified that he did not wish harm on the politician, but he argued that the frightening experience should push lawmakers like Bush to get stricter on gun laws and policies.

After the segment went viral, Bush took to Twitter and eviscerated Fox News for the uncouth segment.

“Fox News is literally out here advocating for me to face violence,” the 45-year-old clapped back. “I’m just gonna keep working to get justice. Y’all stay mad and be blessed.”