Rep. Cori Bush has struck a deal, and no– it’s not a groundbreaking piece of legislation, but it does have plenty to do with her historic career. The Missouri Democrat inked a new book deal reportedly worth up to $100,000 thegrio notes.

Knopf Doubleday Publishing will distribute the fearless lawmaker’s book which is tentatively titled The Cori Chronicles.

The House Committee on Ethics has also given the 45-year-old politician the green light. Cori cemented her name in history during the 2020 election after she became the first Black woman to represent the state of Missouri in Congress, beating out Republican Anthony Rogers.

Bush has been at the frontlines of the Black Lives Matter movement. In April, “The Squad” member supported St.Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones when she passed a Board of Estimate and Apportionment vote, to defund the city’s police, Newsweek reported

“Our communities wouldn’t have needed to spark a national movement to save Black lives if America weren’t racist AF,” Bush tweeted at the time.

Cori, who is also a nurse, went into further detail about the phenomenal feat on her website.

“It marks a new future for our city. We are building a St. Louis where elected officials lead in partnership with activists, organizers, and our communities. We are building a St. Louis where our schools are funded, and our unhoused neighbors can be sheltered,” Bush stated.

“We are building a St. Louis where our streets are safe and our youth can grow and prosper — where we cannot just survive St. Louis, but thrive. I look forward to continuing to work in partnership with Mayor Tishaura Jones — and I commend her for her incredible leadership..”

In July, Bush slept outside the U.S Capitol in order to help extend the Eviction Moratorium under the Cares Act before it was set to end on July 31. The brave act saved millions of Americans from potentially becoming unhoused during the height of the pandemic. Because of Bush, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention extended the moratorium on August 3.

The Missouri Rep. has not yet spoken publicly about her forthcoming book.

