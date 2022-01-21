MadameNoire Featured Video

After speculation that track star Sha’Carri Richardson would be on the next season of Celebrity Big Brother, the sprinter’s camp has quickly put the rumors to bed.

Richardson’s representative Ashley Blackwood shared with TMZ recently that “Sha’Carri was contacted months ago to be on Big Brother and declined. All coverage on her participating are false and simply just rumors.”

The athlete’s name became mainstream in a meteoric way last year after her record-breaking performance at the Olympic pre-trails last summer.

Even though Richardson initially secured her spot on Team USA, the 21-year-old was later disqualified from competing at the Olympics after testing positive for marijuana and subsequently failing a drug test.

Since then, she’s competed in several other track meets but has had a hard time landing big wins. However, in typical Richardson fashion, her confidence in her talent and ability remains intact.

Other names floating around as possible contestants for the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother include Vanilla Ice and Toderick Hall, according to TMZ. Apparently, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes were also speculated to compete this season, but TMZ’s sources debunked those rumors as well.

Moreover, Hello Beautiful reported that Ne-Yo, Lamar Odom and Tiffany “New York” Pollard were also rumored to be celebrity houseguests — although an “unconfirmed report” shared that Pollard won’t be joining the cast “because she is not vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere Season 3 on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, so we’ll have to wait and see which celebs show up and vie for the win.