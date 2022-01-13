MadameNoire Featured Video

Star Jones is headed back to television but this time her view will be from the courtroom. Jones, who is a lawyer, will be the new host of Divorce Court, which is the longest running court show.

Jones is mostly known for being a panelist on The View for nine years, but she has an extensive legal background. Jones holds a bachelor of arts degree in the administration of justice from American University and a juris doctor from the University of Houston’s School of Law. She was also an assistant district attorney in New York City and served as a legal correspondent for NBC, MSNBC and CNN. Jones was also the chief legal analyst on Inside Edition.

“Before I was the legal correspondent for NBC News covering high-profile trials and conducting exclusive jailhouse interviews, I spent six years in a Brooklyn courtroom as a NYC homicide prosecutor and assistant district attorney,“ Jones said in a statement. “Since the beginning of my TV career, it’s been my mission to serve as a voice for the voiceless; and after more than 30 consecutive years on television and in people’s homes, that remains true.”

Jones added that she is excited to be “following in the footsteps of three incredible women, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Lynn Toler and Judge Faith Jenkins.”

“We’ve been very lucky to have had exceptionally talented judges helm Divorce Court,” Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming and development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations, said. “Beginning next season, Star Jones will bring her life experiences, her knowledge as a litigator, and her forceful personality to that storied bench. She aspires to make the show more meaningful, more interactive and more impactful for the couples and we can’t wait.”

Jones will be the head judge in charge for the show’s 24th season.