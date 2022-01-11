MadameNoire Featured Video

After Halle Berry said she wants to play Zendaya’s mom in a future role, Twitter has been rolling with ideas and jokes about what a film starring the two award-winning actresses might entail.

The Twitter chatter kicked off after Berry said on the latest episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast that she plans to star in a project with Zendaya because the 25-year-old actress is an industry gem.

“I have a plan,” Berry said on Jan. 7. “I would love to play her mother. I have an idea, because I think she’s the future.”

When a Twitter user suggested a hypothetical film starring the two actresses called “Losing Zendaya,” a play off the 1995 film Berry starred in called Losing Isaiah, the Bruised star was at a loss for words.

In the replies, users let their imagination run wild with other possible plots they’d love to see Berry and Zendaya act out in a film. For example, one user wrote, “How about some fantasy for a change? Halle is descended from a secret coven of New Orleans witches but since [she] left that life… Zendaya is raised with no knowledge of her mother’s powers/history until hers kick in at school.”

Another said, “I GOT IT. The sequel I REALLY NEEEEDD. Okay so after Kill Bill. Black Mamba kills Copperhead and the child is left behind in the kitchen. Black Mamba tells her “if you ever want your revenge, I understand.” Cut to now. Child was adopted, training for years [and] plotting her revenge.”

What do y’all think — are you interested in seeing Zendaya and Berry together on the big screen?

