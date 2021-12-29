MadameNoire Featured Video

“Afrochellans” from all over the world are currently living it up in Accra, Ghana.

The fifth annual Afrochella event began earlier this month and runs into early January 2022. As a celebration of Africa’s diverse cultures and the work of the continent’s creatives and entrepreneurs, the festival includes live musical performances, interactive events, art and fashion installations and various cuisine vendors to its millennial audience.

RELATED CONTENT: “Black Queens Came To Afrochella Dressed To Impress”

Conceptualized in 2015, by Abdul Karim Abdullah, Afrochella is now managed by a collective known as Culture Management Group.

The festival’s themes for 2021, are “Afrofuturism” and “Made In Africa” — set to encourage “the further advancement and awareness of Africa’s homegrown talent in music, art, fashion, and food,” according to a press release.

While the festival’s “10 Commandments” include practical rules like “If You See Something, Say Something” and “Respect COVID Protocols While On Festival Grounds,” Afrochella’s organizers also encourage patrons to “Dance Your Heart Away” and “Learn About The Different Cultural Experiences.”

The music festival portion of the event on Dec. 28, at Accra’s El-Wak Sports Stadium includes this year’s headliner, Afrobeat superstar Wizkid. The Nigerian performer has had an epic 2021, thanks to the success of his Made In Lagos album and the single “Essence” ft. Tems, this year’s song of the summer.

Other performers include Ari Lennox, Nasty-C, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, Stonebwoy and more.

RELATED CONTENT: “Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Celebrate His Birthday At Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Concert In L.A.”