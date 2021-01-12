Tyrese Tried To Touch Mary J. Blige’s Thigh Without Permission At Her 50th Birthday Party And She Wasn’t Having It

Twitter is blowing up over a viral video of Tyrese going in to touch Mary J. Blige‘s thigh while the two singers were taking a photo together at Mary’s 50th Birthday party. According to fans of Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost, from the looks of the video, Mary had no problems quickly turning into her character Monet Tejada in order to check Tyrese and get him to keep his hands to himself.

In the video, now with more than one million views on Twitter, Mary and Tyrese are seen posing for a photo together. When Tyrese puts his hand on Mary’s bare thigh, Mary abruptly shoos it away and tells him “Aye, aye, aye, n—a,” as a warning sign for him to back off. In a matter of seconds, Mary quickly changes her face from annoyed to a smile, so the pair can still get their picture snapped and the party can continue.

Because Mary plays Monet Tejada on Power Book II: Ghost, a character known as “the matriarch” and perhaps the most ruthless of gangsters on the series, the hilarious video had #Monet trending.

In the replies to the tweet itself, people were joking about how Mary had to break out “Monet” so she could get Tyrese all the way together. Even Missy Elliott commented under the video saying that for her, Mary’s change in tone gave her vibes from the Mary she knew back in the 90s.

“Her face after the “aye aye aye nig” is what got me weak 😩 🤣 then back to the smile & pose 🤣 that’s the early 90’s Mary Vibez,” Missy said.

It’s clear that even if it’s her birthday, Mary will bust out Monet if she feels like she’s not getting the respect she deserves. Tyrese had no business reaching down and touching her thigh, as getting close for a photo doesn’t give one permission to get touchy-feely. And even though he might be “starving” since his divorce was announced as one Twitter user suggested, Mary let him know she was not here for all of that.