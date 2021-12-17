These days shopping for last-minute gifts is easier than ever. With quick, two-day shipping or in-store pick-up being offered by more and more retailers every day, we can worry less about leaving our holiday shopping till crunch time.

Still, shopping for the men in our lives can often feel like a blind pursuit, especially since there are a-million-and-one options to choose from.

MADAMENOIRE‘s got you covered with some fantastic last-minute gifts that are sure to make any of the men in your life have a holly jolly Christmas.

Scotch Porter Ultimate Beard Collection

This beard collection by Scotch Porter will have any of the special bearded men in your life looking right!

This set includes the brand’s bestselling Beard Wash, Beard Conditioner, Beard Balm and Beard Serum to nourish and hydrate their facial hair while preventing any itchiness. As a bonus, the receiver of this collection also gets a Boar’s Hair Brush and a Kent Pocket Comb.

$103 via Scotch Porter

BaBylissPRO Outlining Trimmer

Even though this trimmer comes in two other finishes — gold, rose gold, etc… — we like it in the classic silver tone for gifting because it’s chic and timeless.

This product has terrific reviews, and its high-quality construction really comes across in its details. It’ll make an excellent gift for any DIY barbers out there or those who like to maintain their line-ups at home.

$148.74-184.05 (depending on the color you select) via Amazon.

DIY Hot Sauce Kit

This kit provides everything the foodie in your life needs to make up to 14 bottles of hot sauce in an easy yet gourmet way. In addition to all the equipment and ingredients, the kit also includes chef-designed recipes, a top-tier spice blend and bottling instructions so even a novice in the kitchen can whip up some heat.

$54.95 via Amazon

Harlem Nights Eau de Parfum by Chris Collins

This fragrance will make the smoothest guy in your life seem even more effortless suave. The top notes of this Eau de Parfum include rum, clove and nutmeg, while its middle notes are patchouli, orris, jasmine.

The brand futher details that Harlem Nights is grounded in sandalwood, amber and musk to round off the scent.

Supporting the Chris Collins brand champions a Black-owned and founded perfumer that produces products Made in the USA.

$175 via Nordstorm

Scratch Off Map of The World

For the men in your life who’re always jet-setting to and fro, this gift will be the ultimate conversation-art piece to keep wherever they call home.

This 36 x 24 world map allows users to scratch off each of the 195 countries displayed that they’ve been to. While the map starts off gold with black outlining and border markers, it becomes more and more of a colorful work of art as each destination is scratched off and reveals a vibrant hue underneath.

$29.99 via Amazon

Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

Give the gift of peace this holiday season with these noise-canceling headphones.

This will help the any of special men in your life tune out the noisiness and humdrum of everyday life and focus on winding down by listening to their favorite playlist, a podcast, or movie.

If that wasn’t enough, the Touch Sensor controls on this model allow listeners to pause, play, skip tracks, control volume, activate voice assistants like Alexa or Siri and answer phone calls.

Quiet time and convenience will never be overrated.

$248 via Amazon