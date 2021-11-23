MadameNoire Featured Video

In a declaration filed in their divorce case, Dr. Dre revealed the last messages he sent to his soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Young. In the docs, obtained by Radar Online, Dre, born Andre Young, asked that they keep things copacetic.

“Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you” read the text. He also asked that they keep the proceedings “classy and fair” and not into “an expensive fight.”

Well, those requests weren’t adhered to since Young asked for temporary spousal support of almost $2 million a month and was then granted almost $300,000 a month.

In the court declaration, which is a statement that’s sworn to be the truth by the subject, Dr. Dre denied Young’s claims that he was abusive during their marriage. He also said that he was surprised by Young’s allegations.

There were never any domestic violence claims made by Nicole before or during our marriage, formal or informal. At no time were the police ever called during our marriage. I was present for Nicole’s deposition. She testified that there are no witnesses to the alleged abuse and she admitted that she never told anyone, including her mother or siblings or other family or friends about any alleged abuse. There are no texts, no emails, no photographs, no videos, no police reports, no domestic violence filings, or other documents evidencing abuse and no witnesses to her offensive allegations. After learning last August of Nicole’s false accusations of abuse, I realized then that I did not know the woman I had married and loved.

The Aftermath Records CEO added that he saw Young in January when he had a brain aneurysm and they had an amicable experience.

Young accused Dre of holding a gun to her head on January 8, 2000 and November 20, 2001. Young also accused Dre of punching her in the face on two occasions.