Losing the love of your life is truly devastating, just ask model Iman who lost her husband David Bowie in 2016 to cancer. She recently opened up about what it’s like to still be dealing with the loss of Bowie after being married to him for 26 years.

“There are days that are harder than others but the memories are not all sad of why the person isn’t here, she told People. “The memories are now of how great it was.” It’s not uncommon for widows and widowers to remarry after the death of their spouse. But for Iman, remarrying is not an option.

“I said ‘No, I will not’,” she said about what she tell her daughter when she asks her about tying the knot again. “I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said ‘No, he’s not my late husband. He’s my husband.'”