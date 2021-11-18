Losing the love of your life is truly devastating, just ask model Iman who lost her husband David Bowie in 2016 to cancer. She recently opened up about what it’s like to still be dealing with the loss of Bowie after being married to him for 26 years.
“There are days that are harder than others but the memories are not all sad of why the person isn’t here, she told People. “The memories are now of how great it was.”
It’s not uncommon for widows and widowers to remarry after the death of their spouse. But for Iman, remarrying is not an option.
“I said ‘No, I will not’,” she said about what she tell her daughter when she asks her about tying the knot again. “I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said ‘No, he’s not my late husband. He’s my husband.'”
“I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets,” she says. “So in that way he is ever present. Through my memory, my love lives.”
She recently released a fragrance called Love Memoir that is dedicated to Bowie. Since his favorite cologne was Tom Ford’s Grey Vetiver, she added a woodsy vetiver scent along with bergamot from Tuscany, which is where they married in 1992.
Before even thinking about entering another relationship, a person has to not only accept the loss of their late spouse but also make sure their launch back into the dating world isn’t a reaction to loneliness. Experiencing the five stages of grief isn’t time-limited and a major component of grieving is understanding that it is necessary to move on with your life. Iman not being willing to call Bowie her late husband shows where she is with her grieving, and that’s completely understandable. If she were to find love again, it wouldn’t be a crime or insult to Bowie.