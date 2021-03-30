According to Niecy Nash, she had “never been with a woman before” she fell in love and married wife — or “hersband” — Jessica Betts.

In an exclusive preview clip for PEOPLE from her upcoming Red Table Talk episode with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, she shared that information and discussed her three adult children’s initial reactions to her lady love.

“My daughters were like, ‘Wait what?'” she recollected, speaking of Donielle, 25, and Dia, 21. “My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, ‘Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like girl, I’m strictly d–kly?’ And I was like, ‘Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.'”

“And my son was like, ‘Wooow,'” she imitated as the ladies around the red table laughed.

Red Table Talk is scheduled to return with new episodes on Wednesday, March 31 at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. The conversation regarding sexuality will be led not only by Nash, but also Betts.

This certainly isn’t the first time Nash has spoken about finding love with her wife and her children’s reactions to it. She told MadameNoire back in December that she was grateful for her kids’ support of her relationship with Betts, but she was going to do what she wanted to regardless.

“You know, I think it’s a blessing that we have it. Was it necessary? No,” she said. “No, because I’m going to live, honey. I’m going to do everything I want to do and sometimes I’m going to do it twice! So I didn’t need it, but the fact that I have it feels like a blessing.”

She also recently told Ellen DeGeneres her daughter Dia helped her get better acquainted with her sexuality — or perhaps, made her more confused about it.

“My daughter, the youngest one, she made me sit down and watch a program. She said, ‘Mom you got to know how you identify.’ I said, ‘Oh I do?’ And so we watched this whole thing and it was a thousand different things you could have called yourself,” she said. “But when I got through watching it she was like, ‘Well what are you?’ I was like, ‘Confused? I’m more confused than ever.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m Black and I’m your mama now go sit down.'”