MadameNoire Featured Video

Tamar Braxton took to Instagram on Nov. 17 where she shared a startling story about a home burglary incident she recently experienced.

“A few hours ago, this broken, bum ass man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only,” the R&B star wrote. The singer made it known that although the suspect turned her home upsidedown after vandalizing her bedroom, they did not break her spirit. According to Braxton’s post, the theif didn’t steal many of her personal items including her expensive Birkin bag, gaming systems and her computer.

“I want you to know first hand that I’m not angry. You did not break me,” she continued. “You did not violate me. What your broken ass don’t realize that God gave me that home and every single thing in it during a pandemic, & also during the time when I was all of those things. God personally put the pieces of my life back together again.”

The songstress added: “So pumpkin, you did not steal from me. Those things you took, he will give back to me a million times fold!!! You took from God!!! I know that is not a payback you are not [sic] prepared for..but get ready. This time you really did it!! I’m not sure you realize that I am truly a kings [sic] kid and I’m VERY special to him. So I’m sure this one he’s going to take very personally.”

According to TMZ, Braxton was not home during the time of the incident. Law enforcement said that the singer’s house was broken into on the night of Nov. 16 at around 7 or 8 PM. Rap Radar notes that the star lives in Atlanta, Georgia with her 8-year-old son, Logan Vincent Herbert, who she shares with her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert. No word on if he was there during the home invasion.

RELATED CONTENT: Is Tamar Braxton Considering A Return To Reality TV?