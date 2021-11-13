MadameNoire Featured Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ charter school is moving to a new campus to make space for new students and offer its community more of its best.

Announced on Thursday, Nov. 11, Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School will move to the Church of All Saints and School building still within New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. In light of the relocation, the school’s student capacity will be able to grow from 500 to 700 for grades 6th through 12th starting from the 2022-2023 school year.

The new campus will include “40 classrooms and offices, a sports room, science labs, a cafeteria, an outdoor communal courtyard, and an area called the ‘Great Hall’ for all school assemblies and performances,” according to the Associated Press.

Diddy, a Harlem native, helped launch the Capital Preparatory School’s Harlem institution in 2016. While there are other charter schools within the Capital Preparatory School network also in the tri-state area, the musical mogul wanted to give back to “the next generation of leaders” springing up in upper Manhattan like he once did.

“The kids of Harlem should have access to opportunity and a quality education and deserve to learn on a campus that reflects the level of excellence we aspire for them to achieve,” Diddy said in a statement. “This new campus for Capital Prep Harlem reflects my commitment to empowering as many children as I can and creating spaces for the next generation of leaders to thrive in every aspect of their lives.”

“We are honored to reinvigorate a landmarked gem of Harlem, revitalizing its original place as a center of education for the community through our new campus,” Steve Perry, Capital Prep Harlem’s co-founder, additionally noted. “A prestigious staple of New York City, we are proud to provide the children of Capital Prep Harlem with a learning environment and space that reflects the history and beauty of the community we know and love.”

Regarding the new campus itself, The Church of All Saints and School was constructed in 1883. The AP detailed that the two buildings were “designated by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission in 2007,” although “the parish and school were closed by the archdiocese of New York in 2015.” The church building was later deconsecrated in 2017.

If you’re interested, Capital Prep Harlem is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

RELATED CONTENT: “Atlanta Rapper Gunna And CEO Jasmine Crowe Open School Convenience Store To Support Local Students And Families In Need”