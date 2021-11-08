MadameNoire Featured Video

Torrei Hart is under fire for a seemingly “bitter” comment she made on a couple’s viral video.

The clip, which was reposted by The Shade Room, shows a woman named Janelle Tinch gifting her husband Dre Tinch his dream car–all for his 29th birthday. Dre gets emotional and cries tears of joy before stepping into his brand new 1969 Chevrolet Camaro to take it out for a spin.

Super sweet, right?

Well, Torrei thought it would be pretty funny to make a “sarcastic” joke underneath the heartwarming video and commented that Dre would have his “side bitch” riding in the Camaro by “tomorrow.”

Some fans of the couple’s loving flick didn’t find Hart’s comment funny and ripped into the star citing that she needed to heal from her failed marriage with superstar comedian Kevin Hart. Torrei and Kevin jumped the broom in 2003 but later filed for divorce in 2011 after the Fatherhood star cheated.

Once the dust settled, Torrei took to Instagram to clear the air about the backlash, but not in the way people expected.

“I’m sure other people thought the same damn thing. It was just me being sarcastic. No big deal, right?” Torrei asked during her lengthy Instagram response to the drama. “So I get all this backlash about ‘Torrei’s bitter. Torrei’s hurt. She’s angry. Oh my God, heal sis.’ Let me tell y’all something, y’all just too sensitive nowadays. You’re too f–king sensitive. Lighten the hell up. It’s all right to still have little sarcastic moments and still jokey jokes. … Trust me, I’m fine. I’m not bitter. I am healed. I am whole. I am completely happy. Y’all just need to lighten up.”

The mother of two doubled down on the jokey joke in her caption writing: “My response to all you sensitive people on the Shaderoom. It’s really not that serious.”

Yikes!

Some fans sided with the actress and comedian on the sentiment.

“I agree with u 100%… everybody is so damn sensitive! You can’t say sh-t these days!” wrote one of her followers. “It was a damn JOKE YALL LORDY!!!!! Laugh people. I did” wrote another commenter. While one user reprimanded the star for tearing down Janelle’s good deed.

“But why did you feel the need to be negative towards another woman?” they replied. “We can’t stop these men from doing what they want to do. Women quick to shade another woman That’s not a joke That’s mean girl vibe.” A fourth social media goer chimed in, “How do you think your comment made that couple feel? It may have been a jokie joke but it was a mean girl jokie joke.”

This certainly isn’t the first time that Torrei has made comments about side chicks. During an interview with Radio One in 2018, the Breakin Thru With Torrei host said she appreciated a good “side bitch” that would help out with things she doesn’t feel like doing in a relationship.

“I think if you can afford her, you should have an extra wife,” she explained. “I just think people should be more upfront if you are going to do it.”

“Men just need to be men and say, ‘Look, this is what I’m going to do.’ And you will either deal with it or not,” she continued. “I think most women will deal with it.” Torrei added: “There are days when I don’t feel like doing s**t… Let that side bitch do that job!”

Watch the interview down below.

