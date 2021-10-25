MadameNoire Featured Video

Following the fifth and final season premiere of Insecure on Sunday, comedienne and actress Amanda Seales shared on social media that she’s tired of people questioning whether she’s a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in real life just because she plays Tiffany, a dedicated AKA soror on the HBO series.

“I don’t know why people keep asking me if I’m a soror,” the actress said on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 25. “I am not a soror, Tiffany is a soror. Tiffany is a character on a TV show. I didn’t write the character, I play the character. I’m not a soror, I’m an actress and I’m playing a character on a TV show.”

“I think reality TV has really got folks f-cked up — it’s like [they think] it’s all the same,” the actress said, shaking her head. “I’m just playing a character, that’s it.”

“Y’all know that tho… but some of y’all don’t,” she highlighted. “I feel like some folks really forget it’s a TV show.”

The comedienne followed up the posts up by emphasizing that people shouldn’t believe everything they read online — including a website that not only falsely states she’s a “proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorortity,” but also wrongly reports that the Insecure star is the winner of a Pulitzer Prize.

“I am not a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. My school SUNY Purchase didn’t even have a chapter. By the time I went to grad school I was too involved in the “Mi Phi Mi” of it all… I would be honored to be a part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha but I simply am not.”

“When I play Tiffany I do wear the [pink and green] colors with pride and honor and respect for those who’ve crossed the burning sands.”

On Twitter earlier today, Issa Rae also hopped in the mix by sarcastically addressing a fan who took offense. View the exchange down below.

