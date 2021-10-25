Following the fifth and final season premiere of Insecure on Sunday, comedienne and actress Amanda Seales shared on social media that she’s tired of people questioning whether she’s a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in real life just because she plays Tiffany, a dedicated AKA soror on the HBO series.
“I don’t know why people keep asking me if I’m a soror,” the actress said on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 25. “I am not a soror, Tiffany is a soror. Tiffany is a character on a TV show. I didn’t write the character, I play the character. I’m not a soror, I’m an actress and I’m playing a character on a TV show.”
“I think reality TV has really got folks f-cked up — it’s like [they think] it’s all the same,” the actress said, shaking her head. “I’m just playing a character, that’s it.”
“Y’all know that tho… but some of y’all don’t,” she highlighted. “I feel like some folks really forget it’s a TV show.”
The comedienne followed up the posts up by emphasizing that people shouldn’t believe everything they read online — including a website that not only falsely states she’s a “proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorortity,” but also wrongly reports that the Insecure star is the winner of a Pulitzer Prize.
“I am not a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. My school SUNY Purchase didn’t even have a chapter. By the time I went to grad school I was too involved in the “Mi Phi Mi” of it all… I would be honored to be a part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha but I simply am not.”
“When I play Tiffany I do wear the [pink and green] colors with pride and honor and respect for those who’ve crossed the burning sands.”
On Twitter earlier today, Issa Rae also hopped in the mix by sarcastically addressing a fan who took offense. View the exchange down below.
