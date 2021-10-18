MadameNoire Featured Video

Gabrielle Union has lent her unmatched theater chops to a number of classic movies and TV shows including Think Like A Man and Being Mary Jane, but the star recently revealed that she hasn’t always had a passion for acting.

The You Got Anything Stronger? author sat down with The Old Man & The Three podcast hosts where she confessed about her previous dream of being a “video h*e” before she took over Hollywood.

Yes, you read that right.

“So I got this internship in my last year of school, and I was like the office gofer, help, or whatever, and I worked in the kids department,” the 48-year-old explained of her aspirations. “We were working with Hayden Panetierre and Jessica Biel and Shane West and all of those young child actors. I’d talk to their parents and managers and whatnot, and when my internship ended, they were like, ‘Would you ever consider being our client and us representing you?”

Union continued, “Mind you, I had such low self-esteem, I wanted to be a video h*e so bad. That’s all I wanted. I didn’t wanna be in movies, I didn’t wanna be in commercials, I wanted to be the chosen video h*e.”

The Bring It On actress then shared that she attempted to land an audition to be in Tupac’s “California Love” music video, but Union was missing a few assets that most video vixens had.

“I wanted to be like a hot b***h, except I lacked all of the necessary accouterment like big boobs or an a**. It wasn’t really the desired look at the time. I was literally auditioning for the ‘California Love’ video with Tupac and 20 of his closest friends,” she added.

Gabrielle didn’t end up getting the role, but the busy celeb did eventually live out her video vixen dream after she was featured in Busta Rhymes’ music video for “I Love My Chick” and LL Cool J’s “Paradise” according to Hot 97.

Watch Gabrielle’s funny story around the 12:20 minute mark below.

Play

